Kamehameha Schools has unveiled a list of Summer Programs for 2018 including its popular Explorations Ho‘omāka‘ika‘i program and Hālau ‘O Kapikohānaiāmālama ‘Ōiwi STEAM program on Maui.

The suite of programs are rooted in Hawaiian culture. Kamehameha Schools policy is to give preference to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry to the extent permitted by law.

A list of summer programs is posted below. For applications visit the following direct LINK.

Kilohana: Innovative, four- and ﬁve-week Hawaiian culture-based summer math and literacy programs for non-Kamehameha students in the third grade and middle school.

(Application window: Jan. 2 – Feb. 15, 2018)

(Age group: students entering grades 3 and 6-8)



Summer School: Summer courses available at each of our 3 campuses: Maui, Hawai‘i island and Kapālama. (Application window: Jan. 2 – Feb. 15, 2018)

Kamehameha Schools Maui – Hālau ‘O Kapikohānaiāmālama: ‘Ōiwi STEAM program that empowers students through rigorous and relevant courses that are academically focused and culturally-connected; incorporating group and individual projects and challenging ‘āina experiences to grow their skills as innovators and stewards of today and tomorrow.

(Age group: students entering grades 3-12)

Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i – Hālau Kupukupu Summer Innovations Academy: Four-weeks of joyful summer learning that challenges students to explore and design real-world solutions that will positively impact Hawai‘i Island. Rigorous and engaging inquiries ignite passion for learning, innovative thinking, and deeper aloha for our ‘āina, lāhui, and world.

(Age group: students entering grades K-12)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamehameha Schools Kapālama – Summer School

(Age group: students entering grades 1-12)

Explorations Ho‘omāka‘ika‘i: One-week summer boarding program offered to non-Kamehameha students providing foundational Hawaiian values and practices through hands-on activities.

(Application window: Jan. 2 – Feb. 15, 2018)

(Age group: students entering 6th grade)