Maui police responded to 14 burglaries, 16 vehicle thefts and 33 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 24-30, 2017.

Burglaries increased 27% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 11% from the week before when 18 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 17.5% from the week before when 40 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

14 Burglaries

Kāʻanapali

Monday, Dec. 25: 200 block of Nohea Kai Dr at Hyatt Regency, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 3300 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Dec. 30: 500 block of Mililani Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Tuesday, Dec. 26: 0-100 block of Kauhaʻa St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Dec. 28: 2500 block of S Kīhei Rd at Kamaole Point Lifeguard Station, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Dec. 29: 2500 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Dec. 29: 200 block of Kaipii Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Wednesday, Dec. 27: 0-100 block of Kunihi Ln, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Dec. 28, 200 block of Kaʻahumanu Ave at QKC, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Dec. 27: 1200 block of Front St at Old Lahaina Luau, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Thursday, Dec. 28: 5400 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pāʻia

Friday, Dec. 29: 1300 block of Hana Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Pukalani

Friday, Dec. 29: 800 block of Makani Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Haʻikū

Saturday, Dec. 30: 1800 block of Haʻikū Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

16 Vehicle Thefts

Waikapū

Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:46 a.m.: 300 block of E Waiko Rd, Caterpillar Backhoe, Yellow/Black

Kīhei

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 10:25 a.m.: 100 block of Uwapo Rd, A04571, 2017 Genuine Moped, White

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 10:25 a.m.: 100 block of Uwapo Rd, M01338, 2011 Taizho Moped, Red/Silver

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 4:43 p.m.: 2676 Wai Wai Pl at Maui Tech Auto Repair, NNT290, 2004 Dodge Durango, Black

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5:04 p.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd, 5853RV, 2008 Yamaha R6, Blue/White

Lānaʻi

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 8:02 a.m.: Hulopoe Dr/Kaupili Rd, MPY500, 1999 Dodge RAM 2500, Red

Kula

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 6:58 p.m.: 100 block of Pulehu Nui Dr, 536MVN, 2010 Honda Motorcycle, Black

Wailuku

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7:45 p.m.: 790 Eha St at Wailuku Town Center, LCZ340, 1999 Ford F-150, White

Thursday, Dec. 28, 5:55 p.m.: 635 Eluene Pl at Hisamoto Auto Body, 789MCG, 1990 Chevrolet C3500, Green

Friday, Dec. 29, 7:27 a.m.: 380 Hookahi St at Maui Quality Dry Cleaning, 695MDJ, 2012 Ford EcoVan, White

Saturday, Dec. 30, 3:53 p.m.: 221 Mahalani St at Maui Memorial Hospital, MBY928, 1996 Honda Accent, Black

Kualapuʻu

Thursday, Dec. 28, 10:36 a.m.: 1700 block of Okana St, LFW901, 2002 Ford Tau, White/Blue

Lahaina

Friday, Dec. 29, 12:07 p.m.: Lahainaluna Rd at Kelawea Mauka Park, LHP917, 1999 Ford F150, Red

Kahului

Friday, Dec. 29, 1:32 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at QKC, MDE620, 1997 Honda Accent, Green

Friday, Dec. 29, 11:19 p.m.: 540 Haleakalā Hwy at Costco, MNB376, 1997 Honda Camry, Light Black

Kula

Friday, Dec. 29, 4:29 p.m.: Omaopio Rd/Pulehu Rd, LHN101, 1998 Honda Civic, White

33 Vehicle Break-Ins

Lahaina

Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:09 p.m.: Front St/Prison St at Prison St parking lot, 2010 Honda Odyssey, Silver

Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:50 a.m.: 1300 block of Keao St, 2001 Jeep Wrangler, Green

Monday, Dec. 25, 8:40 a.m.: 11807 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2008 Ford Explorer, White

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 3:59 p.m.: 245 Shaw St at Gravel Quarry behind Lahaina Aquatic Center, 1994 International 4000, White

Kāʻanapali

Sunday, Dec. 24, 10:05 p.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Whalers Village, 2016 Ford Expedition, White

Pāʻia

Sunday, Dec. 24, 5:33 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2017 Ford Fusion, Gray

Sunday, Dec. 24, 6:22 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Holomua Rd, 2017 Chevy Cobalt, Black

Monday, Dec. 25, 9:20 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, 2015 Dodge Journey, Gray

Monday, Dec. 25, 6:32 p.m: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Bay Park, 2016 Nissan Versa, Gray

Thursday, Dec. 28, 10:47 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Bay Park, 2009 Kia Spectra, Silver

Thursday, Dec. 28, 1:37 p.m.: 400 Hāna Hwy, 2010 Toyota Compass, Silver

Friday, Dec. 29, 11:16 p.m.: 300 Baldwin Ave at Pāʻia Mill, 2017 Chevy Colorado, White

Mākena

Sunday, Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach, 2016 Nissan Versa, White

Wailuku

Monday, Dec. 25, 7:54 a.m.: 221 Mahalani St at Maui Memorial Hospital, 2003 Mazda B30, Brown

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 6:58 a.m.: 380 Hoʻokahi St at Maui Quality Dry Cleaning, 2012 Ford EcoVan, White

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2:44 p.m.: 2183 Vineyard St at Maui Medical Group employee parking lot, 2002 Honda CR-V, White

Kapalua

Monday, Dec. 25, 9:21 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy, 2004 Dodge Durango, Black

Monday, Dec. 25, 9:21 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Black

Friday, Dec. 29, 1:03 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2005 Chrysler T&C, Green

Kahului

Monday, Dec. 25, 8:37 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, 2017 Honda Civic, White

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 5:10 p.m.: Airport Access Rd/Pakaula St, 2005 Kia Spectra, Black

Thursday, Dec. 28, 3:31 p.m.: 444 Hāna Hwy at Maui Coffee Roasters, 2002 Toyota RAV4, Tan

Haʻikū

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2:25 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Nissan Quest, Gray

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2:28 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Nissan Altima, Silver

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 3:59 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2002 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 4:14 p.m.: Kai Huki Cir/Kai Huki St, 2011 Lincoln MKX, Brown

Thursday, Dec. 28, 4:32 p.m.: Hāna Hwy at Commando Hike, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, Red

Friday, Dec. 29, 6:14 p.m.: Hahana Rd at Jaws, 2004 Land Rover Discovery II S, Maroon

Kīhei

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 12:11 p.m.: 400 block of Auhana Rd, 2008 Ford Escape, Cream

Thursday, Dec. 28, 11:53 a.m.: 2800 S Kīhei Rd at Kamaole Beach Park III parking lot, 2011 Hyundai Tuscon, Blue

Thursday, Dec. 28, 3:56 p.m.: 2300 block of S Kīhei Rd, 2007 Lexus RX4, Silver

Makawao