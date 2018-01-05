Yin-yang, quotation marks and two blue chairs. All unique, visual ways to symbolize balanced relationships and open communication for Sentry Insurance, the new title sponsor for one of the PGA’s most popular events.

As the Plantation Course in Kapalua hosts the Sentry Tournament of Champions January 3 to 7, with tickets still available for the weekend, crowds descend from around the globe to watch some of the sport’s best golfers play amid sweeping ocean views. And Sentry gets a worldwide stage to expand its brand.

“We insure a range of businesses, from car dealers to equipment dealers, small manufacturers, large manufacturers, contractors, truckers, pretty much the whole gamut,” explains Sentry CEO Pete McPartland.

Sentry is based out of Wisconsin and has been around since 1904. It opened its own golf course known as SentryWorld, which you can learn more about in the video above. I asked McPartland about the company’s top three business values, and here’s how he described those.

1. A long-term outlook. “We make decisions that are long-term-oriented, but at the same time, we have enough flexibility and cohesiveness between our board and our management that we can seize opportunities quickly. In the case of our PGA sponsorship, that was an opportunity that availed itself pretty quickly!”

2. The “Golden Rule.”

“Treat customers, associates, retirees, anyone else that would represent a business partner to us, treat them the way we would like to be treated ourselves.”

3. A bigger purpose.

“Realize there are things larger even than ourselves: give back to the community. We encourage the people who work at Sentry to give their volunteer time; we give them time to dedicate themselves to whatever nonprofit or charitable interest they have. We encourage them to give their money and we match their donations.”

The winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions will receive a memorable trophy, which spurred plenty of photos at the event. Makai Glass in Hali‘imaile made the shining glass blue wave sculpture, which subtly reflects the company’s logo and colors; see the creation in our video. Sentry will be the Tournament of Champions sponsor on Maui until at least 2022.