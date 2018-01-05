Maui County councilmembers Kelly King and Stacy Crivello will hold a talk story session on Molokaʻi from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, to receive input from the community on proposed Molokaʻi Community Plan implementation actions.

This is the fourth in a series of informal gatherings to hear from community members who will be directly impacted by the update to the existing 2001 Molokaʻi Community Plan. The Maui County Council has until the end of June to adopt a revised plan.

“Though it has been challenging reviewing the many details and important issues in the plan, it is also gratifying to hear the voices of Molokai residents,” said King, who chairs the Planning Committee. “My goal is to produce a plan that works for people and won’t just sit on a shelf. That’s where the implementing actions come in.”

The talk story session will take place at the Mitchell Pauʻole Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai.

All interested residents are encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call Ella Alcon at (808) 553-3888.