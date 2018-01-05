Here are some of the top stories on Maui around the week of January 7, 2018.

Maui fire crews responded to two small brush fires and five rubbish fires in various parts of Maui over the New Years holiday. Only two of the seven fires were confirmed as being firework related. One of the fires resulted in $2,000 worth of damage to a home after what were thought to be extinguished fireworks were discarded into the trash can next to the home. There were no firework related injuries reported in Maui County. More details can be found here.

A 52-year-old Kula man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, after being involved in a dirt bike accident on Christmas Eve. Police say Graden Miguel was traveling down Lower Kula Road when a Honda Multi Purpose traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Pulehuiki Road and collided with his bike. The incident was the 18th traffic fatality in Maui County in 2017. More on the story can be found here.

Maui County’s popular junk vehicles disposal assistance program was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 1, 2018, due to funding. The program assisted residents with disposing vehicles legally in an attempt to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles on public roads. Additional funding has been requested. Learn more on the story here.

There will be single lane closures near the Haleakalā and Hāna Highway intersection next week for fiber cable installation work. Both far right lanes on both roadways will be blocked off starting Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12. The road work will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Find out more on the land closures here.

Ever wonder where the best place to escape in Hawaiʻi is? Well Expedia has ranked Kula as the best place to take a breather to relax and recharge after the holiday madness. Other destinations on their list include Palm Springs, Swan Lake and Pompano Beach in Florida. Click here for what Expedia said about Kula.