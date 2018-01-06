There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday January 12: A west-northwest swell is due in tonight and Saturday. However, due to the swell’s westerly component, some of the energy will be blocked by Kauai and may not reach Oahu’s north and west shores, so a high surf advisory is not likely there. Some 10-11 second energy from the east to northeast is possible early next week, which could help to boost surf for east facing shores. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores, though some exposed areas may pick up some wrapping west-northwest swell over the weekend. A larger northwest swell is forecast to fill in Tuesday night and Wednesday for likely advisory, but possible warning level surf for north and west shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Knee high NNW long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

