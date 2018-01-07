There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Locally breezy trade winds will continue into Monday before a weak front approaching the islands from the northwest produces lighter winds from Monday night through early Wednesday. Trade showers will fall mainly along windward areas. Expect an increase in clouds and showers starting Tuesday night ahead of the front, especially over Kauai and Oahu. This front will eventually dissipate by late Wednesday, with moderate northeast winds over the western two- thirds of the state Wednesday night. A new area of high pressure is expected to build in east over the islands later this week, producing light northeast to east winds and drier conditions from Thursday through Friday.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a north northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light east wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 9 to 13 mph.