Hawaiian’s today celebrates its inaugural A321neo flight between the US West Coast and Hawai‘i on its existing Oakland to Maui route. Additional routes will be announced as Hawaiian welcomes 18 new A321neo aircraft through 2020.

Airline executives say the routes will offer guests more options for direct access to Hawaiian’s neighbor islands while enjoying the comfort of the medium-haul, single-aisle aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines also begins its new non-stop daily route between Portland and Maui, starting next Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The route is one of three new non-stop daily flights that were added to Hawaiian Airline’s schedule as part of an expansion of presence on the US West Coast. Other routes include Oakland to Līhu‘e on Kaua‘i on April 11; and Los Angeles to Kona in the summer. All new routes will be using the company’s A321neo craft.

The highly efficient, mid-range A321neo aircraft complement Hawaiian’s fleet of wide-body aircraft currently used for service between Hawai‘i and 11 U.S. gateway cities, along with 10 international destinations. Hawaiian’s 189-passenger A321neo includes 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Economy seats. In addition to Hawaiian’s warm hospitality, including complimentary meals, guests will enjoy wireless streaming in-flight entertainment, access to USB outlets, and additional overhead stowage space.

Also today, Hawaiian Airlines today announced it will start daily non-stop flights between Long Beach and Honolulu in the summer. Airline executives say the service offers Southern California travelers another convenient option for direct service to Hawaiʻi.

The new route will be inaugurated on May 31 out of Honolulu on Hawaiian’s new Airbus A321neo aircraft, complementing the carrier’s popular daily flights at nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

“Long Beach is a perfect gateway for travelers in Los Angeles and Orange County to ease into their Hawaiian vacation,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “We look forward to welcoming our guests onboard, where they will enjoy our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality in the comfort of our newest aircraft.”

Starting June 1, Hawaiian’s Flight 69 will depart Long Beach at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Honolulu at 11:40 a.m., giving travelers the afternoon to explore Oʻahu or connect to a neighbor island. The return flight, HA 70, departs Honolulu at 12:30 p.m. and arrives in Long Beach at 9 p.m.