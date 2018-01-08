There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

The locally strong trade winds will be giving way to lighter winds tonight as a front approaches Kauai from the northwest. The front stalls and weakens to a trough just west of Kauai on Wednesday, allowing light trades to return briefly on Thursday. A westerly wind flow with a drier air mass then spreads across the area between Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure drops south of the islands. Light to moderate northeast winds returns to the islands on Sunday with continuing dry weather.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.