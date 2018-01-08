Maui Economic Development Board will present a workshop entitled “Patents: Adding Fuel to the Fire of Genius,” on Thursday, Feb. 8, at MEDB’s Malcom Center in Kīhei.

Patent attorney Dr. Victoria Brewster will host an informal roundtable discussion on the ins and outs of securing a patent. The session will cover patent basics, including putting early safeguards in place to protect rights to your innovations; applying for a patent; devising a patent strategy; and building a portfolio to help your startup reach and exceed your business objectives.

Technology startups, scientists, engineers, inventors, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, general counsel, investors and those curious about patents are encouraged to attend.

“Dr. Brewster will underline the value of protecting your intellectual property,” said Frank De Rego Jr., Director of Business Development Projects at MEDB, “Those who create new and innovative products should be aware of the pathway to protecting and reaping the benefits of their hard won efforts.”

Registration and networking lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the patents workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $25 per person. Lunch will be provided.

Topics to be covered during the Feb. 8 workshop are:

What is a patent and what do I get with it



How to prepare and apply for a patent (process, timeline, cost)

What to expect during examination of a new patent application

Best practices for developing a patent strategy

Guidelines for building a portfolio

Common pitfalls that may affect intellectual property rights

Victoria Brewster, Ph.D., J.D. is a partner at FisherBroyles, LLP in Palo Alto, Calif. Since 1996, Brewster’s practice has focused on worldwide patent preparation and prosecution; strategic counseling; licensing assistance; and due diligence portfolio reviews to life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and venture capital groups. Her practice also includes litigation support, the preparation of patentability, freedom-to- operate, and non-infringement opinions.

Reservations are required for the workshop, space is limited. To register, click here.

The workshop will be held at MEDB’s Malcolm Center at 1305 N. Holopono Street, Suite 5 in Kīhei.