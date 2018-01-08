Results of 3rd and 4th quarter fundraising for Nā Hale O Maui were announced today by the organization’s executive director Cassandra Abdul.

Abdul announced grants from Roy Katsuda the then executive director of Hale Mahaolu for $500, an additional grant of $1,500 from The Hawaiʻi Life Charitable Fund, a donor advised fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Fund, that makes grants to programs that work to preserve Hawaiʻi’s beauty and culture by supporting its people. This brings the HLCF 2017 total to $2,500.

NHOM also received an additional $8,000 for general operating expenses from the Kerr/Labbe/Lowe Family Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, which had previously made a 2017 donation of $8,000. The Oregon Community Foundation consists of 200 individual charities that focus on specific needs and issues they wish to individually address.

The Fred Baldwin Memorial Foundation donated $7,500 in the last quarter of 2017 to NHOM to assist with the NHOM “Passport to Homeownership Program.” This program encompasses the education, guidance and support that will be provided to up to 200 prospective homebuyers in their path to new homes at the NHOM Kahoma Homes subdivision in Lahaina.

Nā Hale O Maui, founded in 2006, has as its mission “to secure and preserve a permanent supply of affordable housing alternatives for low and moderate income households in Maui County.” The organization is a Community Land Trust, the first and only organization of its kind in Hawaiʻi. Organization leaders note that NHOM homes never go to market price.