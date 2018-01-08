VIDEO: Maui Groms Training Alongside Big Wave Surfers, How You Can Get Involved ×

Maui big wave surfers (and Pe’ahi Challenge champions), Ian Walsh & Paige Alms, chat with Maui Now’s Malika Dudley about their training regiment and a local spot that caters to all athletic abilities and levels. In fact, there’s a grom camp where local kids can do the same workout program the pros do to get ready for the winter swells.

Location:

Deep Relief Peak Performance Athletic Training Center

810 Kokomo Road. Haiku, HI 96708

Upcoming Camps:

Triathlon Power Camp: 4-12 weeks of triathlon coaching and tri-specific strength training plus group run, bike, and swim sessions. Begins January 6th (can join after that date as well)

January 16-May 17th | Website Grom Camp Spring Semester: Tuesdays and Thursdays for kids 6-12 years old. Runs

Surf footage from the WSL BWT Pe’ahi Challenge provided by worldsurfleague.com