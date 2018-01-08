AD
VIDEO: Maui Groms Training Alongside Big Wave Surfers, How You Can Get Involved

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · January 8, 2018, 7:46 AM HST (Updated January 8, 2018, 10:20 AM) · 0 Comments
Maui big wave surfers (and Pe’ahi Challenge champions), Ian Walsh & Paige Alms, chat with Maui Now’s Malika Dudley about their training regiment and a local spot that caters to all athletic abilities and levels. In fact, there’s a grom camp where local kids can do the same workout program the pros do to get ready for the winter swells.

 

 

Deep Relief Peak Performance Athletic Training Center

810 Kokomo Road. Haiku, HI 96708

 

Upcoming Camps:

Triathlon Power Camp: 4-12 weeks of triathlon coaching and tri-specific strength training plus group run, bike, and swim sessions. Begins January 6th (can join after that date as well)
Grom Camp Spring Semester: Tuesdays and Thursdays for kids 6-12 years old.  Runs January 16-May 17th | Website
Surf footage from the WSL BWT Pe’ahi Challenge provided by worldsurfleague.com
Meteorologist Malika Dudley
Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

