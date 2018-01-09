There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 15: The current west-northwest swell will continue to diminish through Tuesday, but a new long-period northwest swell will begin to arrive Tuesday night. This new swell will persist for several days, with advisory-level surf expected along north and west facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf may approach warning levels with the peak on Thursday. An even larger north-northwest swell is possible next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with ESE winds 10-15mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

