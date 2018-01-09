There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will cause the winds to weaken across most of the state today and tonight. This will allow local sea breezes to develop over the western islands this afternoon, with clouds and isolated showers over some interior sections. As the front arrives near Kauai early Wednesday morning, it is expected to weaken to a surface trough and produce clouds and showers across some of the smaller islands. An upper- level trough passing over the state from Wednesday into Thursday may also enhance rainfall, particularly on the Big Island. A weak surface ridge moving over the islands later this week will cause light and variable winds from Friday through this weekend.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.