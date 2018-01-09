Former Lahainaluna basketball player Maiki Viela is bringing a special basketball trainer from Seattle to host three basketball clinics around Maui from Jan. 27-28, 2018.

Viela graduated from Lahainaluna in 2011 and went on to play basketball for Gonzaga University and says he’s always wanted to give kids on Maui the opportunities and exposure to train as they have so much talent and potential.

Trainer Chris Hyppa travels the world teaching players and recently trained 2017 WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick Kelsey Plum since she was a freshman at the University of Washington.

The three clinics will be hosted according to age groups.

The first clinic will be held on Jan. 27, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Puu Kukui School in Wailuku for kids in Kindergarten through third grade. The price of the clinic is $40.

The second clinic will be held Jan. 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maui High School gym for kids in fourth through eighth grade. The price for both days is $70, and single day clinic is $40.

The final clinic will be held on Jan. 28, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Maui High School gym for all high school students. The price for this clinic is $50.

To register, click here.