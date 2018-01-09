Award-winning singer Natalie Ai Kamauu will perform in concert Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Described as having “the voice of an angel”, Natalie Ai Kamauu will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, along with wins for Anthology Album of the Year and Single of the Year, Ai Kamauu was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for her “La La La La” album. She is also a past Miss Aloha Hula for the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival.

Ai Kamauu hit Hawaiʻi’s music scene in 2005, immediately turning heads and perking ears with her

breakout album “ʻĒ.” She received honors for her albums, “ʻĒ,” “ʻĪ,” and “ʻĀ” and the Grammy nominated, “La La La La.”

Though her sound is sweet and seemingly effortless, she’s been called “a powerhouse” vocalist.

Her music is traditional Hawaiian but she effortlessly dances the fine line between old and new. Always with flair, she skillfully blends the two, bringing Hawaiʻi’s past into the present.

Together with her husband, Iolani Kamauu, they create a sound that is undeniably hers, a vanguard of Hawaiian of music.

Tickets are available now for $40 plus applicable fees at the MACC Box Office, by phone at 808-242-SHOW and online.