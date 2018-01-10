The next Community Emergency Response Team training classes will be held in Lahaina every Wednesday starting Jan. 31 through March 14, 2018, with a final class on Saturday, March 17.

FEMA’s CERT program trains volunteers to prepare for types of disasters that the community may face. Through hands-on practice and realistic exercises, CERT members are trained in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

When emergencies happen, CERT members can give critical support to professional first responders by providing immediate assistance to victims at a disaster site.

CERT Basic Training is a 24-hour program, taught by Maui Fire Department instructors. The training is free to Maui County residents and open to people of all abilities, age 18 and older, no previous experience needed. Ages 14-17 may attend with a parent or legal guardian.

West Maui CERT classes will be held at the Princess Nahienaena Elementary School cafeteria, 816 S. Niheu St., at the following times:

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 5:45-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 5:45-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 14, 5:45-8 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 17, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

All classes are required to complete the course.

Participants must register to attend the training. The class size is limited and registration will be on a first come, first served basis.

For further information and to register for the CERT course, contact Maui Emergency Management at 270-7285 or via email at cert@mauicounty.gov.