2017-2018 marks a winning streak for Hawaiʻi as another WSL World Champion was crowned representing the Aloha State.

Finn McGill, 17, from the North Shore of Oʻahu, earned the 2017 , 17, from the North Shore of Oʻahu, earned the 2017 World Junior Champion title early this morning at Bombo Beach in Australia and now joins the list of current and leading World Champions, including:

John John Florence (2017 and 2016 World Champion)

Honolua Blomfield (2017 World Longboard Champion)

Paige Alms (2016-17 Big Wave Champion)

Kai Lenny (leading the 2017-18 Big Wave Tour)

Out of 8 World Champion titles possible, Hawaiʻi currently holds half of them.

Finn McGill is currently entered in the upcoming Sunset Open and Sunset Pro Junior competition.



Maui’s Summer Macedo is second in the world after falling to Tahiti’s Vahine Fierro in the Final, while Cody Young, also of Maui and Barron Mamiya (Oʻahu) bowed out in the Men’s Quarterfinals. Macedo advanced against fellow Hawaiʻi surfer Zoe McDougall (Oʻahu), who currently holds the Regional Junior Champion status, in the Women’s fourth Quarterfinal. Ocean Macedo of Maui ended his campaign in Round 3 and Eli Hanneman of Maui in Round 2.