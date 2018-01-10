HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 16: The incoming northwest swell will continue to rise through Thursday. Surf could reach near warning levels for north and west facing shores around the peak of the swell Thursday into Thursday night. An even larger north-northwest swell, with surf heights well above warning levels is possible this weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW long period swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT