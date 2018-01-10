High Surf Advisory issued January 10 at 3:25AM HST until January 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will weaken to a surface trough later today, before it begins to retreat westward tonight. An upper level trough passing over the islands from this afternoon into Thursday will enhance rainfall across parts of the state, particularly near Kauai and on the Big Island. A weak surface ridge moving over the islands later this week will produce light and variable winds from Friday through this weekend.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.