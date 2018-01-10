Every second Sunday of the month starting Jan. 14, 2018, the Lahaina Gateway Center will host a Sunday Concert Series at the Maui Gift & Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each concert series will showcase popular local Maui artists and bands who will perform fun and lively music.

The inaugural concert on Jan. 14, will showcase singer/songwriter Pat Simmons Jr. at 11 a.m. followed by the “get up and dance” music of Nuff Sedd at noon.

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair features locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Oululani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more.

For more information on the Maui Craft & Gift Fair, click here.