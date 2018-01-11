A total of $1.1 million for capital improvement projects at the University of Hawaii Maui was approved by Governor David Ige this month.

The funding effort was spearheaded by Rep. Joe Souki of Maui, and includes design and construction money to make improvements to the air conditioning systems at the Kaʻaike and Pāʻina buildings at the Kahului campus.

The Kaʻaike building serves as the campus’s technology center while the Pāʻina building houses the college’s cafeteria and Culinary Arts Program.

“The Maui delegation and I worked hard to get CIP funds for projects throughout Maui,” said Speaker Emeritus Joseph M. Souki (Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, Waiehu, Puʻuohala, Wailuku, Waikapū). “I’m very happy the Governor released these funds. These buildings’ air conditioning systems were in sore need of improvement and it will surely benefit our students.”

Governor Ige also commented saying, “Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your district to secure these funds. Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kupuna, keiki, and all the residents of Hawaiʻi.”