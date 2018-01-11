Hawaiʻi gas prices continued to remain mostly stable over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Gas in Wailuku today averaged $3.77 for a gallon of regular, a penny higher than last Thursday, four cents higher than a month ago and 35 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Today’s statewide average price is $3.30, one cent more than last Thursday, one cent higher than a month ago and 26 cents more than a year ago.

“Healthy refinery output and increased gasoline imports are contributing to high inventory volume, which has kept prices in the region mostly stable, according to a recent Energy Information Administration report,” said AAA Hawaiʻi General Manager Liane Sumida.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.13, one cent higher than last Thursday, one cent higher on this date a month ago and 21 cents higher than last year at this time.

The Hilo average price is $3.27, which is unchanged from last Thursday, two cents more than on this date last month and 28 cents higher than on this date a year ago.