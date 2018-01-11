HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 17: The current northwest swell will continue to rise through tonight and peak Thursday into Thursday night. Surf could reach near warning levels for north and west facing shores around the peak of the swell. An even larger north-northwest swell, with surf heights well above warning levels, is possible this weekend. No significant surf is expected along east and south facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW long period swell for the morning with occasional head high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

