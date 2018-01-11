High Surf Advisory issued January 11 at 3:34AM HST until January 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

An upper level low will pass by just south of the island chain today through Friday, enhancing rainfall primarily across the Big Island, with drier conditions expected elsewhere. A weak ridge of high pressure along with a drier and more stable airmass will then build over the islands this weekend, resulting in fairly dry conditions statewide. The trades will pick up late Sunday through early next week, as the ridge of high pressure builds north of the state. A fairly dry airmass will remain in place however, keeping showers light and limited primarily to windward and mauka areas. A windy and wet trade wind pattern is then expected to develop by the middle to latter part of next week.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph.