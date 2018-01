Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, 28 vehicle thefts and 13 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 31, 2017 – Jan. 6, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 14% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 75% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 61% from the week before when 33 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

12 Burglaries

Nāpili

Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:32 p.m.: 0-100 block of Papaua Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 1, 11:02 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd at Ace Hardware, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1:03 p.m.: 0-100 block of E Waipuilani Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry Thursday, Jan. 4, 6:02 p.m.: 2000 block of Puʻuhoʻolai St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry



Saturday, Jan. 6, 10:18 a.m.: 100 block of Eleu Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Haʻikū

Monday, Jan. 1, 2:23 p.m.: 1000 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Jan. 6, 12:11 a.m.: 810 Haʻikū Rd at Haʻikū Cannery, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 8:28 a.m.: 300 block of N Market St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Jan. 4, 10:08 a.m.: 300 block of N Market St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:23 a.m.: 0-100 block of Maluhia Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Thursday, Jan. 4, 11:19 a.m.: 900 block of Makawao Ave, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Pāʻia

Friday, Jan 5, 11:04 a.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pāʻia Youth Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

28 Vehicle Thefts

Pāʻia

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6:04 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, MPU629, 1987 Nissan Pathfinder, Red

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9:44 a.m.: 200 block of Baldwin Ave, M00669, 2013 Moped, White

Friday, Jan. 5, 8:33 a.m.: 400 block of Kuanana St, MBP068, 1995 Honda Civic, White

Nāpili

Monday, Jan. 1, 3:39 p.m.: 4435 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Pohailani Maui back parking lot by tennis court, 410MVR, 2013 Honda Motorcycle, Black

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 11:05 a.m.: 3000 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, M83920, 2014 Zongshen Moped, Black

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 1, 11:06 a.m.: 200 block of Mehani Circle, PVG172, 2007 Toyota Tundra, Blue

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 4:35 p.m.: 1279 S Kīhei Rd at Azeka Mauka parking lot fronting Panda Express, MNN630, 2005 Volkswagen Golf, Silver

Saturday, Jan. 6, 7:09 a.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Rd, PXG672, 1994 Acura Integra, Brown

Saturday, Jan. 6, 12:56 p.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd, MJW851, 2001 Acura Integra, White

Mākena

Monday, Jan. 1, 1:04 a.m.: 4850 Mākena Alanui Rd at Mākena Surf, Golf Cart, Blue

Lahaina

Monday, Jan. 1, 8:29 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kenui St, LGL096, 1995 Honda Civic, Gray

Monday, Jan. 1, 8:31 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kenui St, VNV800, 2017 Honda Moped, Silver

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 5:44 a.m.: 400 block of Alio St, LHM010, 1995 Ford Ranger, Black

Wailuku

Monday, Jan. 1, 3:27 p.m.: 0-100 block of Waipono Ln, M00802, 2016 Moped, Black

Kapalua

Monday, Jan. 1, 1:19 a.m.: 600 Office Rd at Sansei Kapalua, LFM413, 2016 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Monday, Jan. 1, 1:19 a.m.: 600 Office Rd at Sansei Kapalua,LAM795, 2002 Toyota Camry, Green

Kahului

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1:25 p.m.: 850 W Mokuea Pl at Hertz RAC, LHA989, 2017 Hyundai Sonata, White

Friday, Jan. 5, 6:16 a.m.: 600 block of W Papa Ave, MKS274, 1998 Honda Civic, Silver

Saturday, Jan. 6, 11:14 p.m.: 100 Hoʻokele St at Target parking lot, JJJ236, 2000 Honda Civic, Dark Green

Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:46 a.m.: 300 block of Lono Ave, MOOO62, 2015 Moped, White/Black

Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:17 a.m.: 180 E Wakea Ave at Valley Isle Dry Cleaners, 066MDK, 2014 Ford E-150, White

Haʻikū

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7:19 p.m.: 2780 Hāna Hwy in gravel driveway before recycling center, 584MVM, 2014 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, Black

Kāʻanapali

Thursday, Jan. 4, 12:22 a.m.: 2780 Kekaʻa Dr at Royal Lahaina Resort, Golf Cart, White

Thursday, Jan. 4, 1:24 a.m.: 6 Kai Ala Dr at Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort, Golf Cart, White

Waiehu

Friday, Jan. 5, 2:08 p.m.: 700 block of Paloma St, LHJ133, 1997 Acura Integra, Green

13 Vehicle Break-Ins

Spreckelsville

Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:12 a.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Gray

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 1, 11:30 p.m.: 1000 block of S Kīhei Rd, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Pāʻia

Monday, Jan. 1, 1:30 a.m.: 105 Baldwin Ave at Sundays, 2016 Nissan Altima, White

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 10:07 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Friday, Jan. 5, 7:11 p.m.: 2 Baldwin Ave at Pāʻia Fish Market, 2017 Dodge Caravan, Silver

Friday, Jan. 5, 9:24 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pāʻia Municipal Lot, 2015 Nissan Versa, Blue

Kāʻanapali

Monday, Jan. 1, 8:36 p.m.: 2290 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Kāʻanapali Golf Resort, 2016 Dodge Caravan, Gray

Wailea

Monday, Jan. 1, 10:38 p.m.: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr at Shops at Wailea, 1997 Mazda B2300, White

Kapalua

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 11:33 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2017 Mazda Sonata, Silver

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2:03 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Honolua Bay, 2015 Mazda CX-9, Red

Lahaina

Friday, Jan. 5, 11:55 a.m.: 11807 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2010 Honda Civic, Gray

Kahului

Saturday, Jan. 6, 3:30 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2003 Chevrolet S10, Brown

