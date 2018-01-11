The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation today announced the hiring of Tiare Turang Holm as its Hawaiʻi Director. Holm will be responsible for managing the Foundation’s work in Hawaiʻi to support Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument and Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Holm has more than two decades of experience managing conservation programs in Palau and the Pacific Islands region, working with government and NGOs at the local, regional and international levels.

Previously, Holm served as Executive Director of the Palau Conservation Society, where her work led to the expansion of nation-wide protected areas coverage and the Micronesia Challenge, a region-wide commitment to effectively conserve at least 30% of nearshore marine and 20% of terrestrial resources.

She also served as Founder and Principal of Sustainable Decisions, a private firm that played a leading role in the establishment and management of the Palau Marine Mammal Sanctuary as well as the development of Palau’s national climate change policy.

“Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument are part of our nation’s conservation legacy,” said Kris Sarri, President and CEO of the Foundation.

“With 25 years of experience leading conservation teams, programs and organizations in the Pacific Islands region, Tiare is committed to marine protected areas and sanctuaries as a cornerstone for marine conservation,” said Sarri. “The Foundation is proud to partner with NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries to support education and community stewardship programs to raise awareness about the uniqueness of these marine protected areas and the need to maintain them for future generations,” she said.

With roots in Hawaiʻi, Holm is a graduate of Maui High School and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She is also a SCUBA diver and outrigger canoe coach.