Maui Business Brainstormers will host a free interactive and educational session with Maui County Budget Director Sandy Baz on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The event “How to Avoid the Entrepreneurial “F” Word” will take place at Maui County Business Resource Center in Kahului and will cover the following topics:

Following a business plan with emphasis on controlling the money (cash flow, budgeting, financial preparedness)



The need to separate business from personal

Building a team and learning to delegate

Designing a succession or sale plan

Being a fearless smart entrepreneur

Reflecting on his return to the role of Budget Director of Maui County, Baz said, “I look forward to drawing on my previous experience to improve accountability and specifically to link performance criteria to measurable outcomes.”

MBB organizers point out that finances and budgeting are the most critical parts of a non-government business and that local startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses should attend this presentation.

Born and raised on Maui, Baz graduated from St. Anthony High School and has a Master’s of Business Administration in Management and Strategy from Western Governors University. He is a 2008 Hawaii Community Foundation PONO Fellow, a 2007 Pacific Century Fellow and winner of the Pacific Business News “Forty Under 40” Award. Baz has two decades of extensive community involvement and currently serves as Treasurer of the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce Foundation. He is a member of the UH Maui College Chancellors Advisory Hui, Hawaii Tug and Barge/Young Brothers Community Advisory Board and is also the Past-President of the Rotary Club of Kahului.

“Guest speaker Sandy Baz understands the non-government environment, the size of the business dreams versus the size of the money, and the realities that each small business, startup, and entrepreneur need to face and resolve during the business journey towards success,” an MBB organizer said.

This will be the third event in MBB’s “re-START SMART-er” series of five educational events, one per week during the first month of the new year.

Collaborators, supporters and sponsors include: Akaku, MCBRC, RJK Richard Kehoe MBA, CPA, SCORE Maui and Maui Jim.

Seating is limited, MBB recommends to RSVP online.