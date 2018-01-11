+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

SPACESMaui has opened the doors of their Plantation House in Makawao for CoWorking and collaboration. This rentable office space is located off of Makawao Avenue in Upcountry Maui.

Available Monday through Friday, SPACESMaui blends the aesthetics, atmosphere, and hospitality of a boutique hotel with the high end utilities and benefits of an established office.

With a click of a button, businesses can reserve a seat, private office, or conference room online, either by the day or the week, starting at $30 per day. In addition, 24-hour access is available for certain membership types.

Business representatives say this historic Plantation House is designed to meet office needs without the overhead of buying or leasing an exclusive office space or the hassle of working remotely from a coffee shop or cafe.

SPACESMaui is also air-conditioned and equipped with “Jump Seats,” a private office, a private meeting room, a larger meeting room with a wireless wall-mounted monitor for presentations, a library lounge and a kitchen.

The business offers a Jump Seat Pass which includes: a desk chair, work space, desk lamp, WiFi, one cup of coffee with each day pass, water, and access to a muse meditation device and library lounge that offers a space for breaks and relaxation. An office printer, copy machine and scanner are also available for use as well as the option to rent Mac computer accessories such as a monitor, mouse or keyboard for additional fees.

SPACESMaui is part of the Proximity Networking of CoWorking Spaces — a Network with over one-hundred CoWorking Spaces around the world.