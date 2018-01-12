The National Weather Service has extended the High Surf Warning for the North and West facing shores of Molokaʻi and the North Facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

A High Surf Warning means that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in very dangerous swimming conditions, and deadly rip currents.

Forecasters with the NWS say the current northwest swell will peak tonight, bring warning level surf to affected shorelines. Surf will then gradually decline Friday, staying at advisory levels before an extremely large, long period northwest swell builds Friday night and peaks Saturday evening. Well above warning level surf should then be expected from Friday night and at least through Sunday afternoon.

We can expect surf of 35 to 45 feet along the north facing shores of Molokaʻi and Maui, and 23 to 32 feet along west facing shores of Molokaʻi. Surf will peak tonight, then briefly subside below warning levels Friday ahead of the extremely large northwest swell building tonight.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.