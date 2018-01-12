Hawai‘i Life announced the acquisition of Maui-based company Island Oasis Realty earlier this week.

Island Oasis Realty manages an extensive number of properties available for both short-term and long-term leases. Hawai‘i Life says it will take over all existing property management relationships and the Island Oasis Realty team will now work under the Hawai‘i Life Vacations division.

“Island Oasis Realty has a great reputation for property management on Maui. We are proud to welcome them to the team and provide Island Oasis Realty clients with the unrivaled statewide network, affiliations, brand recognition, and digital platforms of Hawai‘i Life,“ said Kahea Zietz, Broker in Charge Hawai‘i Life Vacations.

In less than 10 years, Hawai‘i Life has become the third largest real estate brokerage in the state. The acquisition further cements their growing influence in the Hawai‘i real estate rental and property management marketplace.

“Hawai‘i Life has developed a fantastic system for managing properties,” said Sanda Albrecht, principal broker for Island Oasis Realty. “This transition provides our clients with the latest technology and the proven connection with homeshoppers and brand power of Hawai‘i Life.”

The Island Oasis team will work out of the Wailea office and manage properties in Kīhei, Wailea, and Upcountry.

Hawai‘i Life has the highest number of exclusive luxury listings, including the most expensive condominium on O‘ahu, and the highest number of luxury property sales of any brokerage in the state. With multiple office locations on Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island, the brokerage also has offices in Kahala, Ewa Beach, and on the North Shore of O‘ahu.

The company’s website, receives millions of views each year, making it Hawai‘i’s most popular real estate website. The company’s substantial online traffic is supported by the more than 20 million viewers of HGTV’s television program of the same name. Hawai‘i Life features clients and brokers of the firm as they shop for real estate across the state.