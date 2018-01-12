HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday January 18: The current northwest will peak tonight then gradually subside Friday. Surf should stay at advisory levels for north and west facing shores before an extremely large long- period swell arrives Friday night. This swell will bring well above warning level surf to north and west facing shores from Friday night through Sunday. Surf will then remain elevated, at advisory levels, for north and west facing shores through mid-week as the swell subsides. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will start to make a comeback Monday, and strengthen through the week. This will translate to surf along east facing shores becoming rougher next week. No significant surf is expected along south facing shores, although wrap from the large northwest swell this weekend may produce locally higher sets in some spots.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

