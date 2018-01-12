High Surf Warning issued January 11 at 3:34PM HST until January 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

South Side

Today: Clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

North Shore

Today: Clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Central Maui

Today: Clear, with a low around 61. Light south wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Upcountry

Today: Clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Lanai City

Today: Clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Looking Ahead

Easterly winds around the Big Island will push clouds and showers over the windward slopes overnight. Otherwise, a weak pressure pattern across the islands will allow daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to prevail through Saturday night. Expect afternoon clouds with isolated showers, clear nights and sunny mornings. Trade winds will build back across the state starting Sunday, then strengthen through the first half of next week, becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers may become more frequent around Tuesday as the trades increase.

