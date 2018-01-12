A red cross worker from Maui is among two volunteers who have deployed to assist with the organization’s response efforts to the California mudslides.

The other worker is from Oʻahu. Both departed on Jan. 11, 2018, and will assist in the coordination of workers for this response effort.

Although heavy rains have stopped in California, the risk of additional mudslides still exists where wildfires scorched thousands of acres last year.

Red Cross representatives say the mudslides destroyed as many as 100 homes and damaged about 300 more.

The American Red Cross is on the ground, providing safe shelter and other services for people impacted by the disaster and has information people should follow to remain safe. Overnight, almost 30 people stayed in three Red Cross shelters. Trained Red Cross disaster workers are also providing health and mental health services.

The Red Cross is not a government agency and depends on public contributions to help others. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. Gifts support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross at home and in communities across the country and around the world.

Contributions may be sent to: American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi, 4155 Diamond Head Road, Honolulu, HI 96816. To make a secure online donation visit the Red Cross online or call: (808) 739-8109.