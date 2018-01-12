Here are some of the top stories on Maui around the week of January 14, 2018.

A new report by Aloha United Way shows that almost one and every two households in Hawaiʻi are unable to pay for basic needs. The report states that more than 165,000 households are classified as ALICE individuals meaning Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed. The report states another 47,000 households live below the federal poverty line and that 48% of Hawaiʻi households are ALICE and below.

Two new infestations of little fire ants were discovered in Kīhei and Hāna during the first week of December. Members from Maui Invasive Species say one finding was at a plant nursery in Kīhei, the infestation was treated and the nursery is open again for business. The finding in Hāna was reported by a resident who said they were stung for several months but assumed it was from stinging vines. MISC says the fire ant population in Hāna is unknown but several acres in the Kaleeku area of Hāna has been surveyed. MISC says the two recent detection’s are not associated with one another.

Maris Inc. was awarded the maintenance contract for rock scaling and vegetation removal at ʻOheʻo Gulch in East Maui. Park officials say the project will help reduce potential rock fall hazards in the future. The pools have been closed since Jan. 3, 2017, due to a rock slide in which one visitor was injured. Work is scheduled to begin later this month and is expected to be complete in April.

A romantic comedy is scheduled to shoot on Maui this summer. Award winning writer, actor and producer Joanne Rose tells Maui Now the film “You Had Me at Aloha” is loosely-based on a true story of her time living on Maui back in 2015. Antonio Sabato Jr. from “General Hospital” will play the leading male roll. Rose says she wants the film to be as accurate as possible and is looking for Hawaiian actors. Shooting will take place across Maui but mainly based in Kīhei.

Dusty Payne is still in the hospital after he suffered injuries from a bad wipeout at the surf spot Backdoor on Oʻahu’s North Shore. The 26-year-old Maui surfer is in stable condition with a possible broken jaw. The family says its going to be a long road ahead for them and to keep him in your thoughts. we’re pulling for you too Dusty. Stay Strong.