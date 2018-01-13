Officials with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation confirm that law enforcement authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found near the Reef Runway (26L) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu.

The body was discovered after 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, when HDOT crews were alerted of an object on the runway. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

HDOT Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara said the Reef Runway will be closed during the investigation. According to Sakahara, airport operations will continue on the other three runways and no delays are being reported or anticipated as a result of the investigation. Department officials say there may be some increased noise over the ʻEwa plains as a result the Reef Runway closure.