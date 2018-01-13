High Surf Warning issued January 13 at 3:24AM HST until January 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Light winds and mainly dry conditions will prevail through the weekend, with mostly clear nights and mornings, and partly cloudy afternoons bringing a slight chance of a brief shower. Trade winds will return and strengthen through the first half of next week, likely becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers will gradually become more frequent as the trade winds increase.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

South Side

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Upcountry

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Lanai City

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light east wind.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.