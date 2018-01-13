The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned green kayak found on the rocks in the vicinity of Maliko Gulch, Maui, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

The kayak was spotted by a good Samaritan who was flying a drone in the area at around 12:18 p.m. Watchstanders from the Sector Honolulu command center were notified of the incident and at the time had no reports of missing persons in the area.

The agency launched a search of the area, sending an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Oʻahu. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu also issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.