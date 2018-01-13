Lahaina Cannery Mall offers free family entertainment all month long.

Throughout January, Maui’s most talented halau will continue to perform at Lahaina Cannery Mall’s Center Stage. The free cultural entertainment takes place at Center Stage every Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Other free family entertainment in January includes Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance at Center Stage. The magic veteran from the award-winning Kupanaha Magic Dinner Show performs every Saturday at noon.

Plus, each week Lahaina Cannery Mall offers free ‘ukulele lessons at 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday; free hula lessons at 5 p.m. every Thursday; comedy and magic with Holden Mowat at noon, free hula show at 1 p.m., and Maui Toy Works Yu-Gi-Oh card session from 3 to 5 p.m. every Saturday; and a free hula show at 1 p.m. every Sunday.

Lahaina Cannery Mall is Maui’s only fully enclosed, air-conditioned shopping complex and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (7 p.m. on Sundays).