Seventeen firefighters graduated from the Maui Fire Department’s 26-week recruit training program as part of the 33rd recruit class.

A luncheon ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Maui Beach Hotel in Kahului.

The program, which is run by the Maui Fire Department is designed to train and elevate fire recruits on the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve the public as a firefighter.

Graduates include: John Burns; Joshua Coleman; Ama Gaea; Kainoa Liu; Derek Young; Nathan “Keoni” Cadman; Michael Castello; Thomas Heen; Michael Judd; Rocky Keawekane; Aina Kohler; Robert Kukahiko; Alika McGuire; Clayton Sado; Brandt Saki; Travis Texeira; and Jonathan Varona.

*Video and Photos by Malika Dudley.