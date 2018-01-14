Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: Can the bus service be extended in Waihe‘e to service the elderly and our youth, beyond Waihe‘e School?

A: The Maui County Department of Transportation has retained the services of consulting firm Dantec Associates to survey the community to determine their transportation needs.

Gary Omori with Dantec has been working with community leaders in Waihe‘e and Wai‘ehu Kou to include the Homestead District manager with Hawaiian Home Lands to distribute surveys and encourage residents to complete a survey.