Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Aloha Mr. Mayor

Q: I just completed my new home. While installing a fence, our auger hit the electrical wire that pulled from the circuit breaker box. Should the ground have been marked in any way?

A: Our friends at the various utility companies remind us that customers need to call 811 a few days before performing any work that involves digging. The number 811 is a national number that will connect callers to the Hawaii One Call Center (1-866-423-7287). This is a free service that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will contact all local utilities to tone, mark or identify the location of underground lines which include electric, gas, telecommunication, cable, water and sewer.

It is always a good practice to call 811 for any project that involves digging, including small backyard projects like planting a tree or a garden.