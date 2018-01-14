High Surf Warning issued January 14 at 4:00AM HST until January 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Light winds and mostly dry conditions will prevail today and tonight. Trade winds will return and strengthen through the first half of the work week, likely becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers will gradually increase as the trade winds build during the week, but leeward areas should remain mainly dry.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 14 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 11 mph.

Upcountry

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 14 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.