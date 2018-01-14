Maui Obituaries

Pamela Gabrielle Lawry

May 4, 1945 – January 10, 2018

Pamela Gabrielle Lawry passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, in Lahaina. She will be remembered for her laugh, her wacky sense of humor, her ability to chat it up with just about anybody, her desire to dance the night away, and her love for reading, animals and gardening.

The daughter of Lt. Rosemarie (Batty) Lawry and Captain Russell Lawry, Pamela spent the first four years of her life living with her grandparents in Wakefield, Mass., while her father served overseas in WWII. Upon his return, the family moved to Medford, Mass., and she enrolled in the Buckingham Brown School in Cambridge, Mass. Later on, the family relocated to Lynnfield, Mass., and she attended Lynnfield Public Schools, eventually finishing her high school education at the Sea Pines School for Girls in Brewster, Mass. After graduation, she took classes in veterinary medicine at William Woods College in Maryland. She then worked at Angel Memorial Hospital in Boston and various other veterinary practices.

A lover of people, she worked as a teacher aide in the Provincetown Public Schools, and she soon met and married a local fisherman, Lewis Davis. Showing off her twin-heavy pregnant belly in a bikini was a favorite pastime, as was pushing the double stroller down Commercial Street, glowing with pride over her twins, her daughter, Cirrus and her son, Oceanis.

When Provincetown space became tight with two babies, Pamela bought a home in Wellfleet and soon another daughter, Seneca, was born. Pamela enjoyed setting up a family homestead, and loved teaching her children to tend the garden, milk the goats, and play in the dirt all the while trying to keep the two dogs, Max and Bill, from high-tailing it into town for free biscuits.

After she parted ways from her husband, Pamela moved to Orleans and another baby girl, Talia, was born. Like many single mothers of the time, Pamela worked as a waitress and at various odd jobs to help make ends meet while raising young children and building a house. Despite tough times, she dressed up with her children on Halloween, picked blackberries together for jam that ended up getting scorched, raised chickens from chicks, skated on Baker’s Pond when the ice was safe, and sang Christmas carols around her Dad’s neighborhood with her kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her children grew more independent, she was able to enter the workforce with more success. She attained her real estate license and she worked as a first responder on the rescue squad in Orleans, Mass. A true people person, Pamela worked as a community outreach assistant with individuals with developmental disabilities. She enjoyed bringing her clients to volunteer at the Animal Rescue League and Wildcare, as well as teaching clients to cook and garden. Eventually, she worked at the May Institute with clients with both developmental disabilities as well as mental illness, and she truly believed in showing others how to find the simple joys in life.

When her children grew into adults, she celebrated their adventures and achievements. Most of all, she enjoyed being a grandparent. As the winters became too hard on Cape Cod, she joined her daughter, Talia, in Santa Fe, NM. When the elevation taxed her heart, she joined her daughter, Seneca, in Lahaina. When her grandchildren visited her in Maui, she enjoyed hiking with them to waterfalls, witnessing their daredevil cliff dives, and even snorkeling alongside them to view the sea turtles.

She is survived by her children, Cirrus Farber, Oceanis Lawry, Seneca Lawry, and Talia Fagan, her son-in-law, Dawson Farber, and her grandchildren, Madelyn Farber, Lachlan Farber, Grayson Farber, Samuel Fagan and Daphne Fagan. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Charles (Kook) Lawry, and her sister, Rebecca Dalton. She is predeceased by her mother, Rosemarie Lawry and her father, Russell Lawry.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Brewster Animal Rescue League, Wildcare, Lower Cape Outreach, or Maui Hospice.

Virgilio Andres Vinoray

August 5, 1940 – January 4, 2018

Virgilio Andres Vinoray, 77, of Kīhei, passed away on Jan. 4, 2018. He was born on Aug. 5, 1940, in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Services will be also held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 9 a.m. with prayer service to begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Virgilio retired as a Disbursing Clerk with the United States Navy, then later worked as an insurance agent for Prudential. He was predeceased by his father, Gelacio Vinoray. He is survived by his wife, Erlinda Vinoray; mother, Susana Vinoray; son, Erwin (Kim) Vinoray; daughter, Everlene (Jason) Romero; brothers, Osmenio Vinoray (Evelyn), William Vinoray (Mernaline); sisters, Lolita Ibonia (Ernesto), Erlinda Diolata (Amando); three grandchildren Jorden, Christopher and Malia.

Bill Aschenbach

April 3, 1942 – January 3, 2018

Bill Aschenbach quietly passed away Jan. 3, 2018 in the loving arms of Islands Hospice of Maui after a battling of a long illness.

Born in Flemington, New Jersey in 1942, Bill attended Hunterdon Central High School. He lived many years in New Jersey and served in Vietnam as a Sergeant in Co C, 5th Special Forces Group from January 1968-February 1969 as both Medic and Weapons Specialists. Married to Linda Aschenbach since 1996, Bill and Lin enjoyed living in New Jersey before moving to Homer, Alaska in 2005, while finally residing in Maui in 2016.

Bill was a dedicated farmer and skilled mechanic following race car circuits across the country to rebuild rear engines. He was loved by family and friends including Army Special Forces comrades who trained together and fought side by side in Vietnam. Bill touched lives in many ways, a true American Hero, a Gentle Warrior,and at last free from pain and suffering.

Courageously serving in Vietnam, Bill was bestowed the following awards: PurpleHeart, Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze service star, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Combat Medics Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon W/DEVICE (1960), Expert Badge with Rifle Bar, Parachutist Badge-Basic, Army Commendation Medal for Valor, and Air Medal.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lin Aschenbach, three daughters: Donna Waliky and her partner Lill Rimac,of Rockaway, NJ, and Laurie Pyle of Kīhei, as well as extended family and friends all over the country. Respectfully, Bill’s wishes are to have his ashes spread in a place he loved, the Anchor River in Anchor Point, Alaska. His final resting place will be in Maui to be close to his loved ones.

The family requests in lieu of flowers kindly send donations to Islands Hospice in Maui.

Herbert Kaluau Sr.

June 6, 1924 – January 2, 2018

Mr. Herbert Kaluau Sr., 93 years young, of Waiehu, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at his residence in Waiheʻe, Maui under the care of his daughter Chantel-Vanessa, son-in-law Kama Kaʻaikaula, Island Hospice, Dr. Howard Barbarosh and Dr. Diane Nagasaka.

ʻOhana and Hoaaloha are invited to gather for funeral services on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 Norman’s Mortuary 105 Wailale Road, Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with arrangements.

Mr. Kaluau was born on June 6, 1924 in Waiehu, Maui Territory of Hawaiʻi. He was a retired Linesman for Maui Electric Company; Veteran for the US Army; Founder and Member of the Hawaiian Men’s Golf Club circa 1970; avid golfer and lawaiʻa.

He is predeceased by his parents Auhana Kaluaʻu and Mary Lamia Ualua Kula Kealoha; wife, Mary Kauʻilani Kahalekai; son, Joseph Kaluau; two daughters, Lorna May Kaluau and Cyrilla May Kaluau; three brothers, William, Edward and George Kaluau; two sisters, Helen Carinio and Adele Kahalekai; grandson Cy Kahalekai.

He is survived by three daughters, Chantel-Vanessa Ka`aikaula (Kama), Joella Kaluau, Sandra Ann Akina (Douglas); three sons Herbert “Bucky” Kaluau (Barbara), Bj Kaluau (Kalei) and Kenneth Kahalekai (Wizzie); 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Joe Reyes Adzuara

January 10, 1937 – December 31, 2017

Joe Reyes Adzuara, 80, of Wailuku, passed away on Dec. 31, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. He was born on Jan. 10, 1937 in Badoc, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Service will begin at noon with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Mr. Adzuara is survived by his sons, Henry (Mary Jane) Adzuara, Manny (Nita) Adzuara, and Larry (Kelly) Adzuara; daughter, Annie (Kenneth) Corpuz; brother, Melchor (Pering) Adzuara; sisters, Catalina Balantac and Bernalda Tan; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife Leticia Adzuara.

Kalawaiʻanui F. Carmichael

November 12, 1978 – December 27, 2017

Kalawaiʻanui F. Carmichael, 39, of Wailuanui, passed away on Dec. 27, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 12, 1978 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m., and cremation will follow.

Family request casual attire and no flowers.

Kalawaiʻanui is survived by his mother, Lehua Carmichael; brothers, Kahokumalama Carmichael, Kaimalie Magarifuji; grandparents, Daniel and Awapuhi Carmichael; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Big Island Obituaries

Angel (Jardine) Hawkins

January 7, 1959 – January 4, 2018

Angel (Jardine) Hawkins, 58, peacefully passed away on Jan. 4, 2018. She was born on Jan. 7, 1959 and served in the Army.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by her son, Mark Hawkins; mother, Dominga Jardine; sisters, Sheila Seabury, Francis (Gerald) Martins, Stephanee Starks; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Joanna W. Silva

March 24, 1929 – January 2, 2018

Joanna W. Silva, 88, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2018. Born on March 24, 1929 in Hilo, she was a retired Senior Clerk Stenographer for Hawaiʻi County Police Department.

Memorial Service to be held on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 9 a.m., mass service to follow 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 43 Kapiolani Street in Hilo. Burial to follow at Homelani Cemetery 388 Ponahawai Street in Hilo.

Survived by sons, Gregg (Sandra) Silva of Hilo, Gerard (Donna) Silva of Puna; daughter, Geri (Tom) Slavin of California; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Todd Lopaka Loa

February 18, 1961 – January 1, 2018

Todd Lopaka Loa, 56, of Hilo passed away on Jan. 1, 2018. He was born on Feb. 18, 1961.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by his brothers, Glenn Loa of Hilo, John Carvalho of Hilo; sisters, Leslie Colby of Honolulu, Toni-Anne Odle of Illinois; numerous uncles, aunts, nephew, nieces and cousins.

Alfred Mitsuji Furusho

January 2, 1938 – December 28, 2017

Alfred Mitsuji Furusho, 79, of Hilo, passed away on Dec. 28, 2017. He was born Jan. 2, 1938. He was a computer programmer.

Services to be held at a later date.

He is Survived by sisters, Nora E. Gono of Kaneohe, Oʻahu, Shirley S. Alcosiba of Hilo.

Patricia Ann Genescritti

January 23, 1937 – December 27, 2017

Patricia Ann Genescritti, 80, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Dec. 27, 2017. She was born in Terra Haute, Indiana. Patricia was a homemaker.

She is survived by son, Frank S. (Cheri) Genescritti of Kailua-Kona; daughters, Judy Genescritti of Kailua-Kona; Barbara (Peter) Pope of Carson City, Nevada; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.