HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 21: As the current northwest swell gradually diminishes below warning levels on Monday, advisory-level surf along north and west shores will likely continue through Tuesday. A short-lived pulse of northwest swell may continue the advisory level surf on Wednesday, with this swell diminishing Thursday and Friday. Strong to near gale force trade winds near and upwind of the islands will likely bring high surf to east facing shores from Wednesday through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

