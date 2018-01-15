High Surf Warning issued January 15 at 4:01AM HST until January 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Gentle trade winds will return to the state today, with mainly dry weather continuing. The trades will gradually strengthen through the first half of the work week, likely becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers will gradually increase as the trade winds build during the week, but leeward areas should remain mainly dry.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 7 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.