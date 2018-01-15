Popular musical duo Lehua Kalima and Shawn Pimental entertain at Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s first 2018 Hawaiian Music Series concert on Thursday, Jan. 25, f rom 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy the free outdoor concert in front of Baldwin Home Museum on the corner of Dickenson and Front Streets. This year, Lahaina celebrates 10 years of providing free Hawaiian music concerts for residents and visitors.

Award-winning recording star, Lehua Kalima has been performing for over 30 years in Hawai‘i and beyond since she and two friends formed Nā Leo Pilimehana in high school. When they won an original song competition for their single, “Local Boys,” it became a cult hit. The trio has garnered over 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, and Lehua has won an unprecedented three individual songwriter awards for Song of the Year. Her solo release, Rising in Love (2011) was honored as Contemporary Album of the Year. She continues to entertain audiences as part of Nā Leo Pilimehana and also with Shawn Pimental as a duo.