Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is celebrating its 55th anniversary on January 23 with a special “Then & Now” dinner offering, which will be available at the resort’s signature restaurant Black Rock Kitchen from Jan. 18-24, 2018.

Guests can taste classic cocktails and dishes from the resort’s original Discovery Room and Pool Terrace menus, paired with modern interpretations created by resort chefs.

Sample menu preparations include a pūpū of curried lobster in papaya shell, paired with a lobster salad with papaya, avocado, red onion and vanilla bean lime vinaigrette; an entrée of Classic Dover Sole Meuniere with brown butter, capers, Parisienne potatoes and vegetables and lemon twist served alongside a modernized Island Fresh Catch, with brown butter solids, preserved lemon, fried capers, brown butter rice and asparagus. The dessert course features a Banana Royal with chocolate, bananas, banana pudding and Nilla Wafers paired with a Green Banana Chocolate Pastele with Maui Rum caramelized bananas and chopped Snickers.

Menu selections are à la carte, and all courses on the menu include both the “then” and “now” preparations of the dishes so guests can see the progression from past to present.

Kamaʻāina are invited to join the resort in celebration and share memories and stories of their visits to the resort. Kamaʻāina guests are also being offered 25% off food and beverages. Reservations can be made via Yelp or by calling (808) 921-4600.

