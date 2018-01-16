HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 22: A short-lived northwest swell expected on Wednesday, will likely produce advisory surf again along north and west facing shores. This source will shift from the northwest to the north by Thursday. Strong to near gale force trade winds will likely bring advisory- level surf to east facing shores from Wednesday through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

