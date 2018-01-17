+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Police are asking for the public’s help in locating five-year-old Helene Andaya. This morning, Police released images of the girl saying they are handling the case as one of possible custodial interference.

Andaya was last known to be with her father Corey Leong after spending the weekend with him. Police say her mother filed a report on Jan. 15, 2018 after Leong failed to return Andaya home.

According to Maui Police, Leong and his wife Star Kemfort have have not been able to be contacted and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Andaya is described as approximately 3’6″ tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Helene Andaya, Corey Leong or Star Kemfort is asked to call the Maui Police Department at (808)244-6400 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.